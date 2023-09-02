Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Dana Aftab Sells 4,600 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 399,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,986,719.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Exelixis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $469.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Exelixis from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,284,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,546,000 after buying an additional 220,099 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 115.9% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,466,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $455,475,000 after buying an additional 12,597,851 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,279,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,573,000 after buying an additional 318,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Exelixis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,019,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,152,000 after acquiring an additional 423,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

