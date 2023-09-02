Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) EVP Bryan H. Hall Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $99,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,937.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LBTYK stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.25.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBTYK. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,319,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 6.0% during the second quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 68.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 132,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 53,857 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

