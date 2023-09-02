Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Director Hans Jorg Hunziker Sells 1,352 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Director Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $57,554.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,112.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hans Jorg Hunziker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 28th, Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 219 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $9,417.00.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $32.56 and a 12-month high of $65.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.10 and its 200-day moving average is $47.94.

Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 10.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 91.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

