Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CAO Josh D. Paul Sells 325 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total value of $78,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,655,334.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance
PANW stock opened at $242.72 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $258.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.63, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.57.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.88.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
