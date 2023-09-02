Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) CEO John B. Wood Purchases 35,000 Shares

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) CEO John B. Wood acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $87,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,996.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Telos Stock Down 2.7 %

TLS stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.93. Telos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63. The company has a market cap of $176.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.18.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.12. Telos had a negative net margin of 22.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $32.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that Telos Co. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telos

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Telos by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 1,411.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Telos during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telos in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Telos from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.42.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

