The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) CTO James K. Pool III Sells 500 Shares

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $73,410.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 35,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,012.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Middleby Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $146.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.55. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $122.33 and a 52 week high of $162.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.93.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. Middleby had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Middleby by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,735,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,403,000 after purchasing an additional 699,205 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 286,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Further Reading

