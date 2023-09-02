Mike Roche Buys 1,440 Shares of Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES) Stock

Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES – Get Free Report) insider Mike Roche purchased 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$53.44 ($34.48) per share, with a total value of A$76,953.60 ($49,647.48).

Wesfarmers Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.87.

Wesfarmers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This is a boost from Wesfarmers’s previous Final dividend of $1.00. Wesfarmers’s payout ratio is currently 87.61%.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, and outdoor living products through its Bunnings stores; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

