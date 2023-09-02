Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Director Claude Demby Sells 782 Shares of Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) Director Claude Demby sold 782 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $35,283.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Piedmont Lithium Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $45.14 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $76.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average is $56.01. The company has a market capitalization of $866.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 1,522.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,201 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $83,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,382 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 783.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,300 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 205,125 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 1,180.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 187,592 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $11,265,000 after buying an additional 172,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after buying an additional 162,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 337.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,332 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 129,074 shares during the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Featured Stories

