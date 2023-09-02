SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.55.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.8 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $137.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.42.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,726,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,600 shares of company stock valued at $29,906,726 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.