CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Sold by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 17.2% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 5.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CNA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

CNA Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE CNA opened at $39.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. CNA Financial Co. has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.65.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.86%.

Insider Activity at CNA Financial

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 4,456,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.29 per share, for a total transaction of $175,078,204.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,414,738 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,215,056.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

