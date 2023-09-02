SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 832 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $98.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $112.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.59.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 14.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryanair in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

