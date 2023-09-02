SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 825 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,103,000 after buying an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 484.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 315,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,572,000 after buying an additional 261,219 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 768,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,213,000 after buying an additional 60,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth about $3,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $90,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $90,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $912,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,700 in the last ninety days. 25.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $106.51 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.18 and a 1 year high of $108.43. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.36.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $415.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

