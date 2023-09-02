SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 174 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,435,000 after purchasing an additional 592,266 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,579,000 after acquiring an additional 384,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,636,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,498,000 after acquiring an additional 340,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,311.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,474,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,775,000 after acquiring an additional 46,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $92.53 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $94.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.23 and its 200 day moving average is $82.84.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBKR. Barclays increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

