SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $419,000 Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $233.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.07 and its 200-day moving average is $221.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $387.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.72 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.15, for a total transaction of $456,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,085. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.15, for a total value of $456,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RBC shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

View Our Latest Report on RBC

About RBC Bearings

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.