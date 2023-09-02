SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $419,000 Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.
RBC Bearings Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $233.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.07 and its 200-day moving average is $221.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $260.00.
Insider Activity at RBC Bearings
In related news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.15, for a total transaction of $456,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,085. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.15, for a total value of $456,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RBC shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.33.
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
