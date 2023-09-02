RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 47.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RLI in the second quarter valued at $65,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI Price Performance

RLI stock opened at $133.24 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $100.96 and a 1-year high of $149.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.14.

RLI Dividend Announcement

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). RLI had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $381.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised their price target on RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also

