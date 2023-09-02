Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 91.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,673 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $86.17 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $91.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.93. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

