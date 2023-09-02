SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Netflix by 7.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 376.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 467.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 18,186 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Netflix by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $439.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $431.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.39. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $211.73 and a one year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,811 shares of company stock valued at $46,792,773 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Netflix from $339.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.