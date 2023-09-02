SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty during the first quarter worth about $695,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 92.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Trading Up 0.5 %

Getty Realty stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.56.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $43.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 39.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GTY

About Getty Realty

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.