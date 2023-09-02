Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
NML opened at $7.17 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $7.51.
About Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
