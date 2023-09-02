Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NML opened at $7.17 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $7.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 11.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 91,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 39,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 347,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 48,054 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

