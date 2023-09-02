Minor International Public Company Limited Announces Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:MNILY)

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNILY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1416 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

Minor International Public Price Performance

Minor International Public stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.61. Minor International Public has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $23.55.

Get Minor International Public alerts:

About Minor International Public

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality, restaurant, and lifestyle company in Thailand, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Hotel, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail. The company operates The Pizza Company, The Coffee Club, Riverside, Benihana, Thai Express, Bonchon, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, and Burger King brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Minor International Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minor International Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.