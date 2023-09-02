Minor International Public Company Limited Announces Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:MNILY)

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2023

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNILYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1416 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

Minor International Public Price Performance

Minor International Public stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.61. Minor International Public has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $23.55.

About Minor International Public

(Get Free Report)

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality, restaurant, and lifestyle company in Thailand, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Hotel, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail. The company operates The Pizza Company, The Coffee Club, Riverside, Benihana, Thai Express, Bonchon, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, and Burger King brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minor International Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minor International Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.