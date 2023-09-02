Minor International Public Company Limited Announces Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:MNILY)

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNILY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1416 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.
Minor International Public Price Performance
Minor International Public stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.61. Minor International Public has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $23.55.
About Minor International Public
