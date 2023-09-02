Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.6% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDI. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

