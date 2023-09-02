Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $24.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 10.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,986 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,190 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,425 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 40.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 31,149 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,623 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

