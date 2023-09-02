Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $24.21.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.