Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCZ)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NCZ stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $3.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the second quarter worth about $53,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $65,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the second quarter worth about $84,000.

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.