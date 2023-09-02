Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIO opened at $18.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $19.08.

Get Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 39.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 75,695 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45,285 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 536,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 35,686 shares during the period.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.