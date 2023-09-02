Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NBXG)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock opened at 11.02 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12 month low of 7.70 and a 12 month high of 11.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is 10.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the second quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the second quarter worth $135,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

