Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) Plans $0.01 Final Dividend

Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 4th.
Ironbark Capital Price Performance
Ironbark Capital Company Profile
Ironbark Capital Limited is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and advised by Kaplan Funds Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in various companies listed on the Australian stock exchanges.
