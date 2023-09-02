Link Administration Holdings Limited (ASX:LNK) to Issue $0.04 Final Dividend

Link Administration Holdings Limited (ASX:LNK – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 4th.

Link Administration Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Get Link Administration alerts:

Link Administration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Link Administration Holdings Limited provides technology-enabled administration solutions for companies, large asset owners, and trustees worldwide. The company operates through Retirement & Superannuation Solutions (RSS); Corporate Markets (CM); Banking & Credit Management (BCM); and Fund Solutions (FS) segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Link Administration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Link Administration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.