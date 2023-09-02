Camellia Plc (LON:CAM) to Issue GBX 44 Dividend

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 44 ($0.55) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Camellia Stock Performance
Shares of CAM stock opened at GBX 5,200 ($65.55) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,578.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,219.16. The company has a market cap of £143.52 million, a P/E ratio of -706.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Camellia has a one year low of GBX 4,300 ($54.20) and a one year high of GBX 6,300 ($79.42).
About Camellia
