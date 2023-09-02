Camellia Plc (LON:CAM) to Issue GBX 44 Dividend

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 44 ($0.55) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Camellia Stock Performance

Shares of CAM stock opened at GBX 5,200 ($65.55) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,578.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,219.16. The company has a market cap of £143.52 million, a P/E ratio of -706.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Camellia has a one year low of GBX 4,300 ($54.20) and a one year high of GBX 6,300 ($79.42).

About Camellia

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture and engineering services businesses in the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, India, Kenya, Malawi, North America, South Africa, and South America. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, blueberries, maize, soya, barley, wine, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

