Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG) Declares Final Dividend of $0.05

Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Sunday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Johns Lyng Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26.

In other Johns Lyng Group news, insider Peter Nash 27,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. In other news, insider Scott Didier acquired 79,074 shares of Johns Lyng Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.23 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$413,557.02 ($266,810.98). Also, insider Peter Nash 27,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. Corporate insiders own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Johns Lyng Group Limited provides integrated building services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Insurance Building and Restoration Services, Commercial Building Services, Commercial Construction, and Other. It provides building fabric repair, contents restoration, disaster management, hazardous waste removal, and strata management services; and residential and commercial flooring, emergency domestic repairs, shop-fitting, HVAC mechanical, and pre-sale property staging services.

