HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX:HIT) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX:HIT – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Sunday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from HiTech Group Australia’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
HiTech Group Australia Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.87, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.19.
About HiTech Group Australia
