SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,905 shares of company stock worth $4,513,612 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $145.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.18. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $89.40 and a 52 week high of $149.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

