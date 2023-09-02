Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Increased by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,074 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,516,639,000 after buying an additional 313,686 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $161.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.24. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $162.99.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walmart from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.35.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,757,113 shares of company stock worth $1,353,607,317. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

