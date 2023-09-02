SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Trims Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Albany International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albany International by 5,237.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

AIN opened at $93.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.11. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $76.97 and a 12 month high of $115.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $274.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.56 million. Albany International had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.02%.

In other Albany International news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $390,031.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AIN shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

