Wellington Management Group LLP Has $306.12 Million Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,261,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,925,325 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.30% of Ingersoll Rand worth $306,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,458. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE IR opened at $69.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average is $60.93. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

