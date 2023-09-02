Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Holdings Lowered by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,578,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 456,039 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.07% of Haemonetics worth $296,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAE. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

HAE stock opened at $90.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.42. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $95.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.54.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $311.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.74 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 22.49%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

