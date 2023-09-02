Wellington Management Group LLP Has $294.37 Million Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,502 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 76,158 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.09% of First Citizens BancShares worth $294,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after buying an additional 568,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140,626 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after purchasing an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after purchasing an additional 126,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 241,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,301,000 after acquiring an additional 40,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,287.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,023,009.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,287.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price objective for the company.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.6 %

FCNCA stock opened at $1,369.15 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,512.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,366.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1,121.44.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $45.91 by $6.69. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 60.22%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 160.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

