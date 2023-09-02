LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,348,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175,830 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.74% of LPL Financial worth $272,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 21.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 176.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPLA opened at $234.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.00 and a twelve month high of $271.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.67.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

