Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,010,092 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,458,294 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.88% of Ross Stores worth $319,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 656.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,520.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,441 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $121.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.64. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $122.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

