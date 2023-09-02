Wellington Management Group LLP Has $327.54 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,014,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,805,236 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.24% of AT&T worth $327,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.