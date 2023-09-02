Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,430,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 558,661 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $321,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 1.2 %

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $215.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.74 and a beta of 0.88. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.31 and a 52-week high of $229.95.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $374.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 25,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.10 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 413,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,080,428.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total value of $5,191,107.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 290,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,185,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hadi Partovi bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 413,817 shares in the company, valued at $79,080,428.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,905,331. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.73.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

