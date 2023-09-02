Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 433,216 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,997,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 433,216 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of PTC Therapeutics worth $338,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 526.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 22,210 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 110,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $40.08 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $59.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PTCT

About PTC Therapeutics

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.