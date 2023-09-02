Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) VP Tami Tillotson Martin Sells 8,100 Shares of Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,100 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $259,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tami Tillotson Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, August 25th, Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,135 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $162,214.65.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $32.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average of $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.01. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $42.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.63 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 6.84%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,162 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 62,872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Supernus Pharmaceuticals

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.