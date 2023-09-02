Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Sherman Tuan Sells 1,000 Shares

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,510,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $282.16 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $357.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.22. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,481,000 after purchasing an additional 105,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 197,980 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,216,000 after acquiring an additional 27,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,249,000 after acquiring an additional 53,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,337,000 after acquiring an additional 269,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Super Micro Computer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.50.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

