Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid Sells 5,344 Shares

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $298,836.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of SANM opened at $56.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.95. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanmina announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SANM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 519.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 815,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sanmina by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $668,732,000 after buying an additional 705,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sanmina by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,002,000 after buying an additional 553,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sanmina by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,465,000 after buying an additional 381,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sanmina by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 885,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,757,000 after buying an additional 348,516 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.