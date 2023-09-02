HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMC) Insider Isaac(Zac) Fried Sells 59,536 Shares

HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMC) insider Isaac(Zac) Fried sold 59,536 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.36 ($3.46), for a total value of A$319,291.57 ($205,994.56).

Isaac(Zac) Fried also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 28th, Isaac(Zac) Fried sold 200,000 shares of HMC Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.30 ($3.42), for a total value of A$1,060,800.00 ($684,387.10).

HMC Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

HMC Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. HMC Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About HMC Capital

HMC Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages real estate focused funds in Australia. The company operates hyper-convenience retail centers. Its property portfolio consists of 53 shopping centers under the HomeCo brand name. The company was formerly known as Home Consortium Limited.

