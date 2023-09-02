Owen Wilson Sells 2,000 Shares of REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) Stock

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA – Get Free Report) insider Owen Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$165.24 ($106.61), for a total transaction of A$330,476.00 ($213,210.32).

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. REA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.71%.

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.

