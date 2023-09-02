Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) COO Margaret A. Horn Sells 10,000 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) COO Margaret A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $340,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,089.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.43. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. The company’s revenue was down 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,425,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,257,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,891,000 after purchasing an additional 791,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,990 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,255,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,352,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,928,000 after acquiring an additional 893,452 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RVMD. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

