Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Director George Hornig Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) Director George Hornig sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $418,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,384 shares in the company, valued at $625,434.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $918.52 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $64.35.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $111.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.27 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 22.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XMTR shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Xometry from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Xometry from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Xometry from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xometry in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Xometry by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Xometry in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Xometry by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

