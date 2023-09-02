Insider Selling: MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,802,580.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $100.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $114.15. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.51.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 45.65%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently -3.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.10.

Read Our Latest Report on MKSI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 106.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 131,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 68,089 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 15.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Recommended Stories

