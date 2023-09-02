EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Major Shareholder Ew Healthcare Partners, L.P. Sells 60,976 Shares

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ew Healthcare Partners, L.P. sold 60,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $665,857.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,589,416 shares in the company, valued at $39,196,422.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ew Healthcare Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 28th, Ew Healthcare Partners, L.P. sold 60,858 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $712,647.18.

On Thursday, August 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners, L.P. sold 139,280 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,273.60.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners, L.P. sold 46,778 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $683,894.36.

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $368.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($1.02). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.58% and a negative net margin of 283.81%. The company had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,526,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,543,000 after purchasing an additional 85,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with serious eye disorders in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. Its commercial products include YUTIQ for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU for the treatment of postoperative inflammation.

